Her Friend Is Upset That Her Daughter’s Banned From Her House For Stealing

Elena Stepanova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

As we get older, we’re all bound to evolve as individuals, which is why it’s natural for our friendships to change, too, for both better and worse.

Take this woman and her friend, for example. They’re both in their forties and have been friends for two whole decades.

Plus, they each have daughters around 10 years old. Yet, over the past few years, their friendship has been on the rocks.

“Our relationship has been strained due to our different political beliefs, parenting styles, and what I would call her paranoia,” she explained.

“She once got mad at me for something I didn’t do, but she assumed I did.”

And more recently, their differing parenting styles might’ve led to the end of their friendship once and for all. Why? Well, she didn’t want to allow her friend’s daughter, who has a history of stealing, to come to her house.

For some background, her friend has supposedly told some of the people in their social circle about her daughter’s thievery. The 10-year-old stole “quite a bit” of money from various relatives and even shoplifted from a store about one month ago.

Then, just a few days ago, she invited her friends over for a girls’ night, and her husband opted to take their daughter out to see a movie. That’s when things got messy, because her friend later texted and asked if she could bring her daughter along for the get-together.

It came out that, even though her friend’s daughter could’ve just stayed home with her older brother, the siblings weren’t really getting along, hence the request.

Elena Stepanova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I asked my husband what he thought, since he lives here, too. He asked if I could find a way to not have this girl at our house, basically unsupervised, because the adults would be talking,” she recalled.

So, after speaking to her husband, she tried to be upfront and direct with her friend. She texted back, explaining how her daughter wouldn’t even be home, and she admitted that she and her husband weren’t comfortable having the 10-year-old over, given her past track record of stealing.

“I honestly expected her to reply, ‘I understand. Those are the consequences of her actions,'” she admitted.

Unfortunately, the complete opposite happened instead. Her friend was extremely upset, never showed up for her girls’ night, and now, she’s not even sure if their friendship is going to survive.

On top of that, when the rest of her friends did arrive for the hangout, she asked whether they thought she was out of line, and they all agreed that she’d gone too far. Her friends claimed it was normal for children to make mistakes and that she should’ve just “kept an eye” on the kid.

Moreover, her other friends asked, “Is there anything she could have stolen that’s worth the price of a friendship?”

Their stance on the situation, and that burning question, has since forced her to second-guess how she handled everything. And now, she’s wondering if refusing to let her friend’s daughter go over her house was truly a jerky move.

Would you want a child with a habit of stealing to hang out at your house while you’re trying to enjoy an evening with your adult friends? Did she do the right thing by being honest or not?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek