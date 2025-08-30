Her Boyfriend’s Mom Secretly Moved Into Their House While They Were On Vacation

Going on vacation is supposed to be relaxing, but instead, this woman ended up watching her Ring cam in disbelief.

Her boyfriend’s mom, who had agreed to house-sit and water plants, used the opportunity to move herself right in. Now she’s wondering if this behavior is something she’s going to be fighting forever.

This 30-year-old woman’s 29-year-old boyfriend was still living with his mom back when she met him. Well, actually, her boyfriend moved his mom from the other side of the country to be with him because her health was bad.

Two years later, she started dating her boyfriend, and his mom was feeling better, but still under his roof and depending on him financially.

Throughout the course of their relationship, her boyfriend’s mom has caused a couple of problems, such as spending her life savings, calling her boyfriend every time she needs one tiny thing, and failing to stick to commitments.

At the beginning of the year, she purchased a house, and her boyfriend moved in with her. As for his mom, it proved difficult to find an apartment she could afford.

They managed to find her a room for rent, which her boyfriend paid half of, but she cautioned her boyfriend about the lack of stability that the living arrangement provided, given that there was no lease and the space was shared.

“Soon enough, drama started with the landlord and a new roommate. She began calling my boyfriend constantly, crying and asking him to move her again,” she explained.

“She still doesn’t work and told me she ‘just doesn’t want to.’ At this time, we are busy with our housewarming, work, and an upcoming trip.”

“She started pressuring me to convince him to help. I sent her listings and asked if her ‘man friend’ (a guy she’s seeing- what she calls him) could take her to see them. They never did.”

Recently, she and her boyfriend went away on vacation for two and a half weeks. Her boyfriend’s mom said she would come over, stay for a night or so, and make sure their plants were watered.

Her boyfriend allowed his mom to borrow his car while they were out of town so she could go apartment hunting.

Six days into their vacation, her boyfriend talked to his mom on the phone and shared information on how the house sitting was going, and she thought something seemed fishy.

Turning to her Ring camera, she could see on the footage her boyfriend’s mom moving her belongings in, along with that man friend of hers (whom they don’t like).

“Come to find out, she moved in the day after we left. She originally told my boyfriend the man came over for dinner once and came back for breakfast,” she added.

“I told him that doesn’t make sense, so he called her back and she admitted he stayed the night after being pressed, and claimed she didn’t think it was a big deal.”

“I felt very uncomfortable that she would lie to her son about our home. And a bit frustrated my boyfriend so easily took her at her word, but mostly sad for him that he does so much for her and she continuously does him wrong. She later cried and continuously apologized, saying, ‘She’ll never come back to the house again.'”

She was angry but tried to move past it so she could enjoy the rest of her vacation. When she and her boyfriend arrived back home, she couldn’t help but feel like his mom violated their space.

She can’t be in her own home without it crossing her mind that her boyfriend’s mom secretly moved herself in, and without permission.

Her boyfriend and his mom got into an enormous argument about what she did, and while her boyfriend is on her side, she’s still livid.

“I’ve lost trust in her and feel like she’ll keep taking advantage of him. We’re planning to get engaged soon, and I can’t shake the feeling that this will always be a problem. Am I overreacting?” she wondered.

If someone can move in without asking, lie about it, and then cry their way into forgiveness, what’s going to stop them the next time?

She’s not overreacting. She’s thinking like someone who doesn’t want to sign up for a lifetime of stress and manipulation. If this were your future in-law, would you stay?

