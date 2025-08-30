He Dumped His Girlfriend After She Refused To Go After Her Ex For Child Support

Dating someone with a child can be complicated, but it shouldn’t be confusing. One man knew his girlfriend had a past with someone he knew, and he was fine with it.

But when it became clear she expected him to financially step up while refusing to hold her child’s actual father accountable, the lines got way too blurry.

For the last three years, this 24-year-old man has dated his 23-year-old girlfriend. Back when they first got together, she revealed to him that she had been in a relationship with his 29-year-old former roommate.

That didn’t bother him, as it was water under the bridge. Two years into dating his girlfriend, she had him meet her child.

When they celebrated their three-year anniversary, they began talking about moving in with one another. It was then that his girlfriend confessed that his old roommate was the father of her kid.

“I was not bothered by that until I realized that he has never once talked about his child or anything about child support,” he explained.

“I know that he works as a gas station cashier, so I began to wonder how he could afford rent and groceries on top of child support.”

He questioned his girlfriend about whether her baby daddy was giving her child support, and she told him that he was not.

She clarified that since she decided to raise her kid alone, she didn’t want to ask her ex for money. He thought that was absurd, as his girlfriend hardly makes much at her job caring for obese people.

He insisted that his girlfriend should pursue going after her ex for child support, and she got mad at him and said it wasn’t his concern.

But she has made it his problem all along, as she’s consistently asked him to pay for her child to have or do different things. For instance, he’s paid for her kid to go on class field trips or have new clothes.

“I figured since we were discussing moving in together, then her child would become my business. I thought I was looking out for their welfare, but I guess not,” he continued.

“She said I was being [a jerk] and that I have no say when it comes to her child. I told her she should be doing better for her child.”

“I then broke up with her, because why put time into a relationship with someone who has a child if I’m not allowed to look out for that child’s welfare. I also moved in with my parents until I can find a place to rent myself or a new roommate.”

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to dump his girlfriend over her not having an interest in making her ex literally pay for their kid.

He was ready to move in, step up, and be there; not just for his girlfriend, but for her kid, too. But what he didn’t expect was to be treated like a convenient wallet with no real voice.

She wanted him involved just enough to pay for her kid to have nice things, but not enough to have an opinion about child support. He did what a lot of people are scared to do; he chose himself.

