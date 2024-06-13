Her Sister-In-Law’s Calling Her Selfish For Having A Child-Free Wedding

This 29-year-old woman is currently engaged and will be tying the knot in just a few months. But, while planning their wedding, she and her fiancé decided they wanted to have a child-free wedding.

“We both love kids, but we wanted our special day to be an adult affair so that everyone (including the parents) can relax and enjoy themselves without having to worry about their children,” she explained.

So, when they sent out their invitations, they included a note. There, she and her fiancé “politely” detailed how their wedding would be child-free and hoped all of their guests would understand.

While most of their loved ones were supportive, though, her sister-in-law was not. For context, her sister-in-law has three kids, all of whom are under the age of 10.

After receiving the invitation, her sister-in-law called and claimed it would be impossible to attend without the children. Her sister-in-law said she wouldn’t be able to find a babysitter for the entire day. Plus, her sister-in-law thought that, since kids are part of the family, it wasn’t right to exclude them.

At that point, she tried to reiterate her and her fiancé’s reasoning. She also offered to help come up with a solution by finding her sister-in-law a babysitter or even covering the childcare cost for her wedding day.

“My sister-in-law refused and said that if her kids aren’t welcome, then she won’t come,” she recalled.

“This led to a heated argument where she accused me of not caring about family and being selfish.”

Since then, her other family members have also gotten involved, and tensions are high. Some people agree with her and her fiancé’s decision to have a child-free wedding and think her sister-in-law is overreacting.

