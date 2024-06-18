Her Sister Moved In And Expects Her To Rehome Her Beloved Pet Snakes

When someone moves into your space because they’re going through a hard time, they need to be respectful of your things and even your pets.

One woman has been arguing with her sister, who moved into her home with her young kid, and now expects her to rehome her beloved pet snakes.

She’s 29 and has loved snakes ever since she was a little girl. As she got older, she became a ‘snake mom’ and is extremely passionate about their care.

“They are the most fascinating creatures to me,” she said.

“I was never able to have them because of my family, but since I bought my own home, I was able to realize my dreams. I have seven snakes; some of them are large constrictors.”

Recently, her 34-year-old sister ran into some financial troubles and asked to move into her home with her three-year-old son.

She said yes, and things were going well for the most part until her sister claimed to have an issue with the snakes.

“All [my snakes] are in very secure enclosures with double locks, and I purchased a lock for the room they’re in, so there’s no way my nephew can get inside the room,” she explained.

“My sister is not comfortable with the snakes. She’s worried about her son, I understand that, but she knew I had them when she asked to stay with me.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.