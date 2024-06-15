Her Sister Thinks She Ruined Her Wedding Over The Maid Of Honor Speech She Gave

This 28-year-old woman’s sister, who is 30, recently tied the knot, and her sister’s big day was both beautiful and fancy.

Leading up to the wedding, her sister was also understandably stressed out about all of the planning and wanted everything to go perfectly.

So, she was honored after being asked to be the maid of honor, and she claimed to take her responsibilities – which included writing a speech – very seriously.

Then, on the day of the wedding, everything started off smoothly, and all of the guests seemed to be having a wonderful time.

“And when it was my turn to give the speech, I wanted to share some light-hearted and funny anecdotes about our childhood, as well as express my love and happiness for her and her new husband,” she recalled.

So, during her speech, she told one story from a past family vacation – which involved her sister accidentally falling into a pool while trying to impress a crush. She genuinely thought the story was innocent and funny, especially because it always made their family crack up.

She also made a joke about her sister being obsessed with boy bands during her speech and poked fun at her sister for covering her bedroom wall in posters.

“Which I thought would be a cute and nostalgic memory,” she added.

Well, her sister thought otherwise, and during her speech, she watched as her sister’s face became increasingly red. Once she was finally done speaking, her sister also looked straight-up furious.

