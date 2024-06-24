Her Stepsister’s Furious With Her For Getting Married First And Expects Her To Move Her Wedding Date Back

All along, this young woman’s stepsister, Wren, has been super competitive with her. Wren’s mom only added fuel to the fire, as she was incredibly competitive between their respective families.

Back when she was a teen, she couldn’t help but feed into all the drama, though she grew out of acting that way.

Sad to say, Wren never grew out of it. Wren always goes out of her way to attempt to one-up her and believes she tries to do the same, which is false.

Wren will be getting married this November and has spent close to a year trying to get everything finished on the planning side.

A month ago, she got engaged, and since her fiancé has a crazy career, they pretty much have to get married right away or wait years to have a wedding.

The stress of her fiancé’s job is what pushed him to propose when he did, as the next two years will be extra insane for him.

“I don’t want to wait two years to get married, so I got in touch with a wedding planner who was able to work something out so that we can get married in August,” she explained.

“It will be an extremely small wedding, a reception dinner of about 20 people over one weekend. This is in contrast to the 150-person traditional wedding that Wren has planned.”

“Wren is livid that we’re planning to get married before her. She knows the reasons, but she still insists that I’ve planned this to upstage her wedding.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.