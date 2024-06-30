She Left Her Parent’s Home In 2015 And Said She’d Be Back, But Her Car Was Found Abandoned In A Ditch Two Days Later

As a teenager, Rebecca Henderson Paulk of Alabama graduated from Demopolis High School before studying nursing in college. At the same time, she worked at the New Orleans Bar and Grill, also located in Demopolis.

Then, by April 2015, 26-year-old Rebecca was living in Linden, Alabama, and working a new job as a service master contractor for the Rock-Tenn Mill Company.

But, just five months later, in September, she went to visit her parents’ house and tragically disappeared.

It was September 7, 2015, when Rebecca traveled to her parents’ home located in Demopolis. At about 7:00 p.m., she walked out of their house without telling anyone where she was going and reportedly told her mother that she would be back.

Rebecca never made it back home that night, and she has remained missing ever since.

After her parents failed to get in contact with her for two days, they found out that Rebecca’s car had been discovered abandoned close to the Alabama border. At that point, they contacted the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department on September 9, 2015, and reported her missing.

That day, Rebecca’s car – a 2006 Honda Civic Del Sol – was found abandoned in the Whynot community, which is approximately 20 miles from Meridian, Mississippi. A traveler discovered her car in a ditch and contacted the police.

Upon arriving on the scene, investigators discovered Rebecca’s personal belongings – including her purse, laptop, and iPad – had been left behind. A couple of days later, Rebecca’s cell phone was subsequently discovered about a mile away from her car in a wooded area.

Rebecca’s mother, Janet Henderson, claimed she had no idea why Rebecca was in Whynot, as she’d never even heard of the community.

