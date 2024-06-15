She Refused To Buy An $865 Dress Just To Be A Bridesmaid In Her Cousin’s Wedding

This 19-year-old woman is currently a college student and works a part-time job on the side. Her cousin is also engaged to be wed in just two months, and she was asked to be one of her cousin’s bridesmaids.

She happily agreed to join the bridal party, too, and found out that all of the bridesmaids were expected to wear the same color – which was fine with her.

But then, she found out that her cousin didn’t want her to wear just any dress in that specific color. Rather, her cousin expected her to buy a specific dress that cost a whopping $865!

“I don’t have that money to spend on a dress,” she said.

She also told her cousin that, yet her cousin just told her to borrow the money from her mom.

However, she absolutely refused to do that and pointed out how she couldn’t just borrow that much money – especially when she could not afford to pay her mom back right now.

Well, her cousin wound up telling her that if she couldn’t buy the dress, then she could no longer be a bridesmaid.

“And I was okay with that,” she recalled.

Still, her cousin proceeded to tell their entire family about the situation and actually accused her of trying to “sabotage” the wedding.

