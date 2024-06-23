She’s Supposed To Be Her Best Friend’s Maid Of Honor, But She Doesn’t Even Want To Attend The Wedding Anymore Because Her Fiancé Is Rude

This 23-year-old woman’s best friend, Emily, is engaged and will be tying the knot in just a few months.

She and Emily have known each other since middle school, and throughout their friendship, they have always been there for each other. That’s why she is supposed to be Emily’s maid of honor.

“However, there’s a huge problem: I don’t get along with her fiancé, John,” she said.

According to her, she and John have always had a rocky relationship. She thinks that he’s rude and dismissive, sometimes even making jokes and snide remarks at her expense.

In the past, she tried to brush his behavior off for the sake of her friend, too. But, over time, that’s become harder and harder.

“And I’ve spoken to Emily about it a few times, but she always downplays his behavior, saying he’s just joking or that he’s stressed,” she recalled.

Well, she finally hit her breaking point a few weeks ago when they all went out for dinner. During the meal, John started throwing jabs at her job – claiming that she didn’t have a “real” career.

She finally decided to speak up for herself and confronted him on the spot, too. Yet, John just laughed her off, and Emily tried to calm the whole situation down. Still, she was left feeling really angry and humiliated.

So, ever since that night, she’s been actively avoiding attending any hangouts that involve John.

