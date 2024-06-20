These Five Low-Growing Shrubs Can Add Definition And Charm To Your Garden Borders

Creating the perfect garden is pretty similar to crafting a piece of art. Just like a drawing or painting, it requires the right balance of color, texture, and structure.

One of the easiest ways to add both definition and charm to your garden is by incorporating low-growing shrubs as borders. These shrubs not only delineate garden beds but will also add beauty and interest throughout the year.

So, here are five stunning low-growing shrubs that are sure to make your garden borders stand out.

Hino Crimson Azalea

The Hino Crimson Azalea is a compact, evergreen shrub known for its vibrant crimson-red blooms that appear in spring. This azalea also reaches about two to three feet in height, making it perfect for garden borders.

Its glossy green leaves provide a beautiful contrast to the bright flowers, adding year-round interest to your garden. Plus, while the Hino Crimson Azalea adds a splash of vivid color during spring, its evergreen foliage ensures year-round beauty – making it ideal for creating striking yet low-maintenance borders.

To care for this shrub, plant it in well-drained, acidic soil and ensure it gets partial shade to full sun. Regular watering is essential, too, especially during dry spells.

Dwarf Crape Myrtle

Dwarf Crape Myrtle is another great choice for garden borders, offering a burst of color from summer to fall with its stunning flowers in shades of pink, red, or white. This shrub typically grows to a height of three to four feet.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.