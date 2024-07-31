A New Stanford University Study Has Linked Gas Stoves To About 19,000 Adult Deaths In The United States Each Year

Gas stoves have been a staple in many American households for quite some time. They have long been praised for their efficiency and control in cooking. But, new research has revealed a darker side to these common kitchen appliances.

Researchers at Stanford University have found that gas stoves contribute to about 19,000 adult deaths in the United States every year.

This alarming finding raises urgent questions about the hidden health risks lurking in our kitchens and how safe our everyday cooking practices really are.

In the new study, it was determined that gas stoves emit unhealthy amounts of nitrogen dioxide pollution, reaching 75 percent of the exposure limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The health risks that come with gas stoves are due to long-term, daily exposure to dangerous air pollution indoors.

Chronic exposure to nitrogen dioxide has been linked to a higher risk of developing respiratory diseases.

Around 38 percent of households in the United States have gas stoves. Communities of color are disproportionately affected by such risks.

For instance, Native American households are subjected to 60 percent more nitrogen dioxide than average. White, black, and Latino households experience 20 percent more exposure.

Children, in particular, are vulnerable to air pollution. When even low levels of nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and benzene are inhaled from gas stoves, it can worsen asthma and elevate the risk of leukemia, especially in kids.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.