A New Study Is Shedding Light On The Origins And Evolution Of The Dingo, An Iconic Species In Australia That Arrived On The Continent Up To 8,000 Years Ago

Australia boasts a wide array of creatures that can’t be found anywhere else on Earth. Some of the best-known animals are kangaroos, koalas, and platypuses.

Dingoes are also an iconic Australian animal. They are an ancient lineage of wild dogs that is culturally significant to the First Peoples of Australia.

The origins and evolution of this species have always been unclear. However, a new analysis of ancient dingo DNA has shed light on their introduction to the continent and how they are related to other canids in the region and around the world.

Researchers examined DNA from 42 ancient dingo skeletons that dated back before the arrival of Europeans to Australia. The remains were discovered in different parts of the continent and range in age from 400 to 2,746 years old.

Then, they compared some of the DNA to genetic material from 11 modern dingoes, six New Guinea singing dogs, and 372 domestic dogs, wolves, and other canids. New Guinea singing dogs are the closest relatives of dingoes. They are also one of the world’s rarest wild dogs.

The analysis pieced together thousands of years of dingoes’ evolutionary history. Previously, it had been assumed that modern dingoes interbred with domestic dogs, but the study found this was not the case.

The dingoes of today share a lot of their DNA with their ancient ancestors — and very little with domestic dogs.

Additionally, it was revealed that dingoes came to Australia between 3,000 and 8,000 years ago. They were likely brought on boats with traders in the Pacific, which could explain their geographic distribution today.

There are two major groups of modern dingoes. One lives on the eastern side of Australia, and the other lives on the western side. Researchers have long wondered how and why this separation occurred.

