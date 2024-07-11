After He Found Out His Fiancée Spent $10,000 On Her Wedding Dress, He Canceled Their Pricey Honeymoon

Later on in the year, this man and his fiancée will be having their wedding. They did sit down and come up with a conservative budget for their special day.

The wedding is on the smaller side, with only 30 guests invited, and it’s going to be happening on a piece of property owned by a family friend.

He and his fiancée have done everything they can to keep their costs down, so the have been crafting all of the decorations by hand, sent out RSVPs online, and ordered their wedding cake from Costco.

While their wedding day will be as budget-friendly as possible, for a treat, he and his fiancée are splurging on an extremely pricey honeymoon.

“I left my fiancée to buy her wedding dress because I thought she would be mature enough to stay within our budget,” he explained.

“I found out that she spent $10,000 on a dress she will wear once. She argued that it was her dream wedding dress and she had compromised on having an ugly wedding for me.”

“I had no idea she felt that way because she never expressed it. She says she can afford the dress. But we can’t afford the dress. We don’t even have a house yet.”

He thinks her dress was custom-made, so it cannot be returned, and they will never see that $10,000 again.

Realistically, he and his fiancée can’t afford to spend that kind of cash on a dress and their honeymoon.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.