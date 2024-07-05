After His Late Girlfriend Passed Away, He Found Out She’d Had An Affair With His Best Friend, And He Wasn’t The Biological Father Of Their Daughter, So Now He Wants To Put Her Up For Adoption

Can you imagine losing your girlfriend and, amidst the grief, finding out that your relationship had also been a lie?

One man is currently grappling with this very situation.

Just recently, his girlfriend and his best friend happened to be in the car together when they got into a tragic accident. His girlfriend sadly passed away, and his best friend wound up hospitalized.

But, when he went to visit his best friend, he found out even more shocking news. Apparently, his friend admitted to having an affair with his girlfriend.

To make matters worse, he and his girlfriend actually had a newborn daughter together. So, his best friend claimed to be the biological father of his daughter – not him.

“My friend was afraid he was not going to make it, and he wanted me to know the truth,” he recalled.

Obviously, finding all of this out while dealing with his girlfriend’s passing left him absolutely heartbroken.

“I had just lost my girlfriend, my best friend, and now, maybe all I had left,” he said.

After learning about his late girlfriend’s affair, he also decided to take a paternity test. The test only confirmed his friend’s claims – he was not his daughter’s biological father.

