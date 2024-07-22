Ancient Tools Used By Roman Surgeons Were Found Along An Underground River In London

Around 125 years ago, ancient tools used by Roman surgeons were found at a site along an underground river in London called Walbrook.

The site is known for being a hotspot for well-preserved artifacts from the Roman era. Walbrook River used to be aboveground and played a key role in the development of the Roman settlement of Londinium.

Now, over a century later, a team of researchers from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom have examined the medical instruments, of which there were six in total. They included a bronze scalpel handle, two needles, two surgical probes, and a spoon.

“These instruments illustrate aspects of Roman medical practice—not just ideas and theories but the kinds of interventions into bodies that occurred in the Roman world,” said Rebecca Flemming, a professor of ancient Greek scientific and technological thought.

The tools show that the practices were widespread across the empire because the same types of instruments have been found in places such as Italy, Britain, and Syria.

The researchers analyzed the objects using a CT scanner in the University of Exeter’s Science, Heritage, and Archaeology Digital 3D Laboratory.

The research technique allowed the team to investigate the objects further in a non-invasive way, especially since the artifacts are fragile. They were able to look below the corroded metal surface layers to the original material.

The scans revealed several details about the designs and capabilities of the tools that had not been visible to them before.

For instance, it was discovered that the scalpel handle was created for long-term use with great care.

