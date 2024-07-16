Before You Pick Out A Puppy, Here’s A List Of Dog Breeds That Aren’t Always Well-Behaved

Dogs are regarded as man’s best friend, but not all breeds come with a guarantee of good behavior. Despite their charm and popularity, some breeds exhibit challenging behaviors due to their genetics, energy levels, or specific care requirements.

Depending on what kind of dog you have, you might find yourself coming home after work to a shredded couch, chewed-up shoes, and soiled carpets. Before picking out a pet, it’s important to understand the characteristics of each breed so you can make an informed decision.

Here is a list of some dogs that aren’t always well-behaved. Even for experienced pet owners, these traits can make them a handful. They’re definitely not for everyone. Which pup would you choose, if any?

Alaskan Malamute

The first dog on the list is the Alaskan Malamute. This breed is independent, powerful, and stubborn. They require pet owners with a firm hand, lots of experience, and strong leadership. Malamutes love to explore, so a fenced yard is necessary to keep them from wandering off into the unknown. They are also master escape artists, so watch out!

Daily walks are a must. They need frequent exercise and playtime, or else the inside of your home will look like a hurricane just passed through. They don’t mesh well with other pets, particularly cats. With the proper training, a Malamute can make a wonderful, loyal, and energetic companion.

Border Collie

As one of the most intelligent dog breeds, border collies come with many demands. They have high energy levels, so they need a training regimen and workout schedule for physical exercise.

For mental stimulation, you’ll have to provide them with interactive toys and agility courses. Border collies require at least two hours of exercise per day. This dog would be perfect for a super active, committed, and experienced dog owner.

