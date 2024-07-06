He Brewed Egyptian Beer In His Backyard Using Nearly 3,000-Year-Old Yeast And An Ancient Recipe From 3,500 Years Ago

Drawing from ancient beer-brewing techniques and ingredients, a man from Utah was able to bring flavors of the past to the modern palate.

He recreated a beverage that once flowed freely in the courts of pharaohs and was consumed daily by average ancient Egyptians.

The beer he made was from yeast that was almost 3,000 years old. The recipe for it was from a 3,500-year-old Egyptian papyrus.

The man who created the brew is Dylan McDonnell, a homebrewer and an operations manager at a nonprofit organization.

He has a master’s degree in Middle Eastern studies and lives in Millcreek, Utah. So, how did McDonnell resurrect the drink in the first place?

Well, during the pandemic, he heard about a man who baked sourdough with a yeast strain that was 4,500-years-old.

He wondered if he could do something similar with beer. McDonnell researched the phenomenon for three years.

He started by reading the Ebers Papyrus, which was an Egyptian text from around 1550 B.C.E. It contained hundreds of recipes that promised to treat or cure various ailments, such as crocodile bites and male baldness.

He noted that there were approximately 75 recipes involving beer. Then, he was able to narrow down the most common ingredients.

