He Broke Up With His Girlfriend Since She Kept Making Fun Of Him For Growing Up Wealthy And Never Working For Anything In His Life

Sometimes, people will criticize you for your upbringing, no matter if you grew up rich or poor. However, those people shouldn’t be the ones in your inner circle.

One man recently had to break up with his girlfriend because she constantly teased him for growing up in a wealthy family.

He’s 20-years-old and grew up in a successful, wealthy family. His parents worked hard for their lifestyle, and he’s always been grateful for everything they’ve done for him.

Throughout his life, he’s done his best to stay humble and avoid flaunting his wealth. A year ago, he began dating his ex-girlfriend, and things were going really well. At least, they were at first.

“Over time, she started making comments about my upbringing,” he explained.

“It began as light teasing, which I could handle, but gradually became more mean-spirited. Whenever we were out with friends, she’d make jokes about me being a spoiled rich kid.”

His girlfriend would make mean-spirited jokes about how he didn’t know how to handle money and isolated him. Whenever he tried talking to her about it, she’d dismiss him and tell him she was only kidding.

Then, things got worse when he got into college and had a job lined up, as instead of praising him for his hard work, she’d tell people he only had those things going for him because of his dad’s connections.

His ex-girlfriend would set him apart from their friends and others, telling him he was lucky not to have to work harder for other things like the rest of them.

