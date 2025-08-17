She’s Refusing To Adopt Her Stepdaughter, Even Though The Girl Asked If She Would

Being asked to formally adopt your stepchild is an honor that many stepparents hope to earn one day. But what would you do if you believed your stepchild was asking for the wrong reasons?

That’s precisely how this 30-year-old woman feels, so she actually turned her 12-year-old stepdaughter down and is refusing to adopt her.

To give you a bit of context, her stepdaughter’s birth mother passed away when she was only 2 years old. Then, her stepdaughter was 8 when she entered the picture.

Since then, she’s developed a close bond with her stepdaughter, and she views their relationship as a “normal” stepparent and stepchild dynamic.

“My stepdaughter doesn’t call me mom, and that’s okay. I want her to do whatever she’s comfortable with,” she added.

That’s part of the reason why she was so caught off guard when her stepdaughter began asking if she’d become her adoptive mother over the past few weeks. It turns out that, apparently, her 34-year-old husband talked to his daughter about it and told the tween that it’d be a good idea.

When approached by her stepdaughter, she replied that she needed some time to think about it. Then, she confronted her husband and asked why he thought adoption was the right move for them.

He tried to claim that the adoption would help her stepdaughter feel more like “family.” Moreover, it would prevent her stepdaughter from feeling “different” than any other kids they have in the future.

She, however, pointed out that no other children are here yet. And if her husband feels that way, they can get their stepdaughter to speak to her therapist before a baby arrives.

Her pushback caused her husband to wonder why she wasn’t eager to adopt his daughter, too, and she tried to just be honest.

“I told him that she and I aren’t on that level yet, and she doesn’t call me mom and has never really treated me like a real mom. More like a bonus adult if she needs one,” she explained.

She also made it clear to her husband that such a dynamic is totally fine with her. The problem is that she doesn’t think there’s a point to adopting her stepdaughter if her stepdaughter doesn’t view her as a maternal figure.

So, following her discussion with her husband, she actually told her stepdaughter that she would not be adopting her. The tween immediately became sad and started crying, and she was forced to detail her decision all over again.

“I told her that she doesn’t really see me as a mom, and that if we get closer in the future, then I will. But I think she needs to understand what she’s asking first,” she said.

At the end of the day, she just believes that her stepdaughter isn’t asking for the adoption from the right place. She thinks her stepdaughter is worried about feeling “left out” and doesn’t truly want her to become “mom.”

“Also, she has other mother figures. Some people don’t count grandmother and aunt as ones, but I do, as they have done a lot of motherly things with her and have done things a mother would do,” she reasoned.

Regardless, the whole situation has now created a ton of drama in her family. First, her stepdaughter informed her grandmother on her late mother’s side about it, who thought it was disrespectful for her husband to even tell his daughter that asking to be adopted was a good idea. Meanwhile, her husband’s side of the family is arguing that it would be a good thing and that she should just go through with the adoption to make her stepdaughter feel like “part of the family.”

Now, the tension has left her wondering whether refusing to adopt her stepdaughter until she gets older, fully understands it, and actually sees her as a mom is justified or makes her a jerk.

Do you think she has valid reasons for being apprehensive about the adoption? Should her husband have spoken to her about it first before getting his daughter to ask? What advice would you give her?

