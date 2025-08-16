She Left Her Husband After He Insulted Her Constantly And Turned Into A Different Person Following Their Wedding

Artem Zatsepilin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Picture this: you start dating a guy who whisks you off your feet, treats you with kindness and respect, and on paper, seems like a “perfect partner.”

But then, once you actually tie the knot, he morphs into an entirely different person you don’t even recognize and begins disparaging you every chance he gets.

This is exactly what happened to one woman after she married her ex-husband. They were in a relationship for three years before they got engaged, and the entire time, she believed he was truly a stand-up guy.

“He was caring, respectful, open-minded, and didn’t ever blow up at me or anyone, for that matter. I’d honestly thought I’d hit the jackpot, the perfect guy everyone talks about,” she recalled.

Yet, within mere weeks of their nuptials, some metaphorical “switch” apparently flipped, and her ex began acting like a total jerk.

It started with misogynistic remarks and “jokes,” with her ex saying things like, “You’re a woman, go make me a sandwich,” and “That’s cute, but men know more about that stuff.”

Initially, she’d tried to let the comments roll off her back and even make jokes back at her ex, too. Nonetheless, her ex’s statements soon increased in frequency and became much more pointed.

For instance, around one week later, she simply asked if her ex could help her fold some laundry and was met with a really rude response. More specifically, he just smirked at her and implied that she couldn’t “handle her only job.”

Other times, whenever she’d try to broach a serious topic, such as bills or upcoming plans, her ex would disregard her. He’d actually reply with, “Don’t worry your pretty little head. I’ll make the decisions.”

As time went on, the habit worsened as well. Her ex started cutting her off whenever she began sharing her opinions, claiming that she talked too much for someone who was “wrong most of the time.” And whenever she’d mess up something, like a recipe, he’d ask, “What else are you even good for?”

It took about three months of them being husband and wife before her ex’s filter completely disappeared. At that point, he had no issue publicly degrading her in front of their social circle.

“Around friends, he’d say stuff like, ‘She’s not the brightest, but she’s cute,’ or, ‘She tries hard, you gotta give her that,'” she revealed.

“And at home, it was, ‘You’re lucky I put up with you,’ and ‘Any other man would’ve traded you in already.'”

As if that wasn’t bad enough, though, she finally hit her breaking point over something quite basic: a chore. One day, she simply asked if her ex could take out the trash, and his response shook her to her core.

“That’s your job. You keep the house clean, keep me fed, keep me satisfied, and give me kids. That’s the deal. I work, you serve,” her ex said while looking her dead in the eye.

That comment sent her spiraling, and she asked her ex why he was suddenly treating her so terribly. Shockingly, he admitted to “playing nice” just so that she’d marry him. And now that they were officially spouses, he claimed that she was getting the “real” him.

As you can probably imagine, their fight only got worse after that. So, once the argument ended, she decided to pack up her things and leave her ex the very next day. Thankfully, her friends supported her decision, too, and believed leaving was the only thing she could do.

“But his family says I’m overreacting because it was ‘just words’ and that I could’ve ‘gotten him back in line,'” she vented.

Now, her in-laws are pushing her to wonder whether leaving her ex-husband was actually an overreaction or the right move.

Would you be able to stay with your spouse if they confessed to “playing nice” in the past just to lock you down? Do you agree that leaving him was the best option?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

