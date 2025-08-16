His Wife Admitted She’s Still In Love With Her Ex-Husband, Even Though This Man Made Her Sleep In The Garage

Marriages can weather a lot: stress, money struggles, even the baggage of past relationships. But what happens when it feels like your partner’s heart is still stuck in that past?

For him, it isn’t just about his wife occasionally mentioning her ex; it’s about the late-night discoveries that revealed how deep those lingering feelings might go. Saved photos and search histories.

And then came her own admission that yes, part of her still loves the man who once hurt her. Now he’s left questioning whether he’s fighting for a marriage built on love, or holding onto a role he was never meant to fill.

A year ago, this man got married to his wife following two years of dating, and they both had been married once before.

He does not have kids with his ex, but his wife does. They’re in their 30s, so to him, the kids weren’t a huge deal. Also, his wife’s two children are pretty amazing, so he adores them.

“This will be important later, but we are Mexican. Her ex, however, is Caucasian. He has blonde hair and blue eyes,” he explained.

“The way she’d describe him, he was a good dad but a POS husband. Called her names, put his hands on her, not once, but twice. Made her sleep in the car in the garage once. Like genuinely awful.”

“I had a feeling when she made comments to the kids about ‘just like your dad,’ she said to her son, ‘and your beautiful blue eyes, just like your dad,’ and to her daughter, ‘you remind me of your dad when you say that.’ I’m like, alright, it’s their kid, no big deal.”

As time went on and his wife continued to compare him to her ex, he began to suspect that she still had feelings for him.

His wife would say her ex used to rub her back and help with chores. They got into several fights over the comparisons his wife made, and that caused her to stop.

Finally, he went snooping through his wife’s phone, as he was that worried she was cheating on him with her ex.

He was wrong about that, as all of their messages centered on parenting; however, he found that his wife had saved a ton of photos of her ex.

“Shirtless, wearing suits, smiling, not with the kids. It gets better. I was going to talk to her about it, but I wanted to check one more time, to see if maybe there was an explanation, and IDK why, but I checked her browser, and her history had multiple searches on adult websites for guys with blonde hair and blue eyes,” he added.

“I went to her, I asked straight up if she still has feelings for him. She stuttered a bit but then said, ‘Yes. But you wouldn’t understand, you don’t have kids.'”

“Then told me they have kids together and they had a closer marriage than me and my ex-wife, and leaving him was hard for her, but he was a POS, so she had to. Is she manipulating me? I can’t sleep, and I feel sick.”

What advice do you have for him?

