He Called Off His Wedding After His Fiancée Wouldn’t Agree To Sign A Prenup And Said He Was Trying To Start Their Marriage With One Foot Out The Door

Prenuptial agreements may feel like a more modern trend, but in some societies, they’ve actually been around for thousands of years.

Despite their long history, though, prenups still yield a mixed reaction from soon-to-be spouses.

For some, these agreements represent a smart decision that protects both parties and their assets in the event of an unfortunate split. For others, the mere act of signing a prenup seems unromantic and pessimistic – symbolizing the demise of a marriage before it can even begin.

Right now, one man is currently battling his fiancée, who believes the latter. He popped the question about two months ago.

“And we have recently started to plan the wedding,” he said.

Amidst the preparations, he also mentioned how he wanted to draw up a prenup in order to protect both his premarital assets as well as the money he’d receive from his inheritance.

For some context, he comes from a wealthy family. So, when his parents pass away, he stands to receive a lofty inheritance in the “low-mid eight figures.”

However, when he tried to broach the topic with his fiancée, she downright refused to sign a prenup and became really defensive.

“I tried to explain that I wasn’t about to risk the generational wealth that my parents and my grandparents worked away for on a coin toss,” he revealed.

