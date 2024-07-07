He Crashed A Wedding Behind A Community Gym And Got Chased By The Bride, Who Cursed Him Out

While this man, who isn’t from the United States, was recently staying at his friend’s house, he decided to visit a local community gym for a quick workout and pool session.

But, after he finished exercising, he noticed that there were a ton of people wearing suits and fancy dresses all congregating behind the gym. At that point, he realized it looked like they were attending a wedding back there.

“It was a strange location, but I didn’t think too much of it,” he recalled.

So, since he was done with his workout, he actually decided to walk in and take a seat. Then, he started chatting with a lady sitting next to him – who just so happened to be the wedding photographer.

“And I just appreciated the spectacle,” he said.

Later, once he was there for about 20 minutes, he decided he’d “seen enough” and got up to leave. It wound up being perfect timing, too, since the bride actually caught wind of his presence and started to freak out.

Right as he started leaving, the bride apparently followed him out and began screaming and cursing at him – calling him a jerk for crashing her wedding.

At the same time, there were a couple of men from the wedding holding the bride back from going after him any further.

He was thrown into shock, and he doesn’t remember exactly what he said to the bride in the moment. All he knows is that he got out of there as soon as possible.

