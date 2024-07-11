He Sold His Home To Get Rid Of His Three Adult Stepchildren, Who Didn’t Pay Rent Or Help Out Around The House

When you’re a step-parent and break up with or lose your spouse – your stepchildren’s biological parent – it can be hard to maintain a healthy relationship with them.

One man recently sold his and his late wife’s home after his adult stepchildren continued to mooch off of him and treat the house like garbage.

Over 10 years ago, he married his wife and became the stepfather to her three children, who are now 21, 22, and 25.

He lived with his wife and three stepchildren in a house, and the kids were with them full-time since their dad retired to a different country.

Although his stepchildren refused to acknowledge him as their father figure, he cared for them and gave them everything they needed.

Tragically, his wife passed away in November of 2022. His stepchildren continued to live in his house, even after his wife passed.

While his youngest stepchild is still in school, the other two have jobs but stay in his house since their city is very expensive.

“After their mother passed away, they stopped doing anything around the house,” he explained.

“We had been charging no rent so they could save money, [although] the older two were responsible for their own bills besides [rent]. I paid for our power, water, Internet, and utilities. I even provided food for the youngest.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.