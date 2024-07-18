He Started Crying When Ex-Wife Told Him She No Longer Wants To See Their Kids

A couple of months ago, this 41-year-old man caught his wife kissing a guy on an evening out. He and his wife went years without being physical, yet she was able to make out with some random man in the heat of the moment.

He actually wasn’t that hurt by the kiss and was happy to move on, but his wife kept creating problems surrounding that event, so they got divorced.

He chose to move back to the city where he’s from, which is two hours away from where he was living with his now ex-wife, and their kids moved with him.

His ex stated it was too much of a drive for her to see their kids on the weekends, so every single Saturday morning, he’s been driving the kids to see his ex and then getting them Sunday night.

He didn’t want his kids to miss an opportunity to spend time with their mom, regardless of his own personal feelings about her.

“We’d make fun trips out of it and would take snacks, play audiobooks, have singalongs, etc, but I’d noticed they always seemed happier to be picked up than taken there,” he explained.

“I just always assumed it was because all their stuff and their main home was with me. My ex has started to cancel these weekends a bit recently; 3 of the last 5 she’s canceled.”

His ex started accusing him of turning the kids against her, stating they don’t even like her anymore.

It’s completely false; he has never once said a bad thing about his ex to his kids, let alone in front of his kids.

