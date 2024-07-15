He Told His Ex-Girlfriend That She Should Just Drop Out Of College Because Stay-At-Home Moms Don’t Need A Degree

Have you ever been in an argument and said something that stuck with you long after?

One man still wonders if he was wrong after telling his ex-girlfriend she should drop out of college and become a stay-at-home mother because of her outdated views last year.

He’s 20 and was in a relationship with his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend for two years.

He remembers the entire relationship as being fairly toxic, but one of the worst parts of it was that his ex expected him to pay for everything they did together.

One of the worst arguments they had occurred last summer while he and his ex were on a road trip.

One night, they stopped for dinner at a restaurant, and he knew his ex would expect him to pick up the bill. He decided to be brave and asked her to pay for their dinner.

“She said no, and that was the end of it,” he recalled.

“On the road, I brought it up [again because] I was frustrated I was paying for almost everything. She brought up stuff about how ‘the man should pay for everything,’ and we went back and forth a little bit.”

He figured this entitled behavior from his ex resulted from being raised by her mom, who he thought was one of the laziest people he’d ever met.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.