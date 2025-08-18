He Used To Be Incredibly Wealthy, But Now He’s Living On Food Stamps

PeskyMonkey - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Five years ago, this young man became incredibly wealthy while he was just a teenager. But then, a mix of unexpected life challenges and mental health struggles caused him to lose everything.

Just one week ago, he was actually approved for food stamps, marking a total departure from the lifestyle he once lived.

Nevertheless, he’s working to rebuild his career and finances once again, with the help of therapy and a clearer head.

It was 2019 when he graduated from high school and relocated to a new state to pursue his passion. He quickly learned that he was quite skilled at it, too, and in only a few months, he began raking in $10,000 per month.

As a child, he’d grown up in the lower-middle class, and while he never had to live without necessities, his family never had any budget for “fun money.” So, his skyrocketing income was something he had no clue how to manage.

“I had no idea how to save, invest, or even budget. All I knew was that I was a teenager making $10,000 a month, and I was going to do whatever I wanted. My income grew steadily, and I felt invincible,” he recalled.

Since much of his work was able to be done remotely, he didn’t even suffer any hits during the COVID-19 pandemic, either.

He continued to live in a nice apartment, lease a sports car, and even send money to his mother and brother to help them out financially.

He also began enjoying all the things he used to envy, such as covering the tab whenever he went out with friends and owning the “nicest of everything.”

PeskyMonkey – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

However, in 2022, a slew of unfortunate circumstances caused it all to come crashing down. First, he got his heart broken.

Next, he was in a car accident and sustained only minor injuries, but around the same time, his mom also started having some health issues. That’s why he wound up moving back home to assist his family, and his life was never the same.

“I don’t know what happened, but I slowly slipped into a depression. I quit working, started drinking, and before I knew it, my savings were depleted,” he detailed.

In hindsight, he thinks his drinking was much of the problem. Yet, back then, he blamed other external factors for the “hole” that he sunk into. For instance, he’d claim that the “industry was tanking,” and that’s why he wasn’t making money.

“When in reality, I just wasn’t working or taking on clients, and my previous clients had dropped me for being unreliable,” he admitted.

And once he finally ran through his savings, he proceeded to max out his credit cards. In what seemed like the blink of an eye, everything he’d worked for had disappeared.

Around eight months ago, though, one of his friends noticed that he was struggling and referred him to a therapist. This launched him on a journey of self-awareness and improvement.

In addition to attending therapy, he stopped drinking, began exercising, and went back to working. So, despite going from wealthy to broke in five years and getting approved for food stamps, he’s starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I had to do a lot of unlearning and a lot of mirror looking,” he explained.

Thankfully, his business is slowly but steadily increasing again, and he’s nearly finished working his way out of debt. Now, he’s hopeful that, in a couple of years, he’ll get back to where he was.

“For the first time, I’m truly happy. I got a second chance and, in a way, I feel lucky that I [messed] my life up because, this time, I won’t be stupid,” he concluded.

“I’m saying this for me just as much as you. It’s never too late, and there’s no shame in starting from scratch.”

Have you ever hit rock bottom and had to rebuild your life? Do you agree that his mistakes have prepared him to handle future success better?

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek