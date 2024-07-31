He Used Uber Eats And iCloud To Piece Together His Wife’s Affair After She Acted Suspiciously On A Girls’ Trip To Miami

In April, this 31-year-old man’s 28-year-old wife planned a trip to Miami with her friends. This girls’ trip happened in July, and it fell on the same week as his wife’s birthday.

Before his wife left for Miami, she stated that she was doing a social media detox, so she would not be taking any photos nor would she be on her phone.

Immediately, he became suspicious of his wife’s intentions on the trip, but he’s not an insecure kind of guy, so he brushed that nagging feeling aside.

“Her birthday night rolls around, and I call her while she’s supposedly “at a bar having cocktails,” he explained.

“She refuses to answer; says I’m ruining her birthday. I just want to celebrate a little with my wife. I ask her to at least send a photo of her and the girls.”

“She refuses, shuts me out cold. At this point, I am 100% sure she is hiding something because my wife would never turn down a photo opportunity.”

One hour later, his wife sent him a confirmation that she was going to be flying home early the following afternoon.

He thought it was super weird that she spent two nights on her trip when it was booked for an entire week.

His wife maintained he destroyed her trip with the crazy amount of phone calls he placed to her. Knowing this was a total lie, he knew what he had to do: snoop through his wife’s things.

