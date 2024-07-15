He Wants To Skip His Wife’s Family Reunion After Her Male Cousin Made Several Inappropriate Remarks About Her During The Last One

This man and his wife, Sarah, have been married for five years now, and he thinks that they have a very strong relationship. The only problem, really, is Sarah’s family.

“Specifically, an incident that happened at her family’s reunion three years ago,” he said.

Apparently, during the reunion, one of his wife’s cousins, Mark, started making some really inappropriate remarks directed toward Sarah. Mark was clearly drunk and said things that really “crossed several lines.” His wife was left feeling really uncomfortable, too.

So, he confronted Mark and tried to put his wife’s cousin in his place. Yet, the rest of his in-laws actually took Mark’s side – accusing him of overreacting and claiming that “boys will be boys.”

“They brushed off Mark’s behavior and even asked me to apologize for causing a scene,” he recalled.

Ever since then, he hasn’t wanted to attend any more family gatherings with his in-laws, either. He just does not want to see Mark.

But, this year, his in-laws plan to host yet another family reunion, and Mark is going to be there. Perhaps shockingly, his wife Sarah also keeps insisting that they attend the event.

She believes that enough time has passed since the incident at the last reunion and that he needs to give her family another chance.

“I, however, don’t feel comfortable being around people who didn’t support us when we needed it,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.