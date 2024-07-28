Here’s Why Bees Are Attracted To Your Pool And How To Keep Them Away

There’s nothing quite like taking a refreshing dip in the pool on a dreadful summer’s day. But, there’s one common pest that can quickly ruin your afternoon and keep you from swimming – bees.

Whether you have kids, guests with bee allergies, or simply don’t like insects, the sight of bees buzzing around your backyard can be both annoying and a bit nerve-wracking.

To combat this problem, you first have to understand why bees are even attracted to your pool in the first place. Then, you can work to keep these unwelcome visitors at bay.

Why Bees Love Your Pool

Bees are naturally drawn to water, so your pool is like a shimmering oasis in their eyes.

Just like humans, bees need water to survive. They might use your pool’s H2O to cool their hives, feed their larvae, and dilute honey.

Additionally, the scents and colors of your pool might be drawing the insects in. Pools often have bright, reflective surfaces and strong aromas from chlorine or other chemicals. These can attract bees who are searching for resources.

Last but not least, if your pool is nicely warmed – either from a heater or the sun – its water is the ideal temperature for bees to collect and carry back to their hives.

Still, even with all of these factors not in your favor, there are plenty of effective methods for preventing bees from frequenting your pool.

