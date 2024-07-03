He’s Been Ghosting His Girlfriend Ever Since She Nearly Killed Them Both By Tickling Him While He Was Driving

I don’t know about you, but I’m someone who gets really ticked off when they’re tickled. As a very ticklish person, my whole body goes into fight or flight mode when someone tries to tickle me, so I get angry! It’s embarrassing to tense up and act a fool while being tickled, especially in public.

One man recently ghosted his girlfriend after he almost crashed his car because she was tickling him while driving.

He’s 22 and was with his 20-year-old girlfriend for a little over 10 months. For the most part, their relationship was going really well.

However, there was one thing his girlfriend would always do that would tick him off – she’d tickle him out of the blue.

He hates being tickled due to something he believes stems from his childhood, and he’s asked his girlfriend to stop tickling him many times. Still, she continued to ignore him.

Then, things came to a head a few days ago when he decided to go for a short trip outside their city after getting his car a paint job.

“We drove to a lake, ate some food, and relaxed for a couple of hours until it got pretty dark, and we decided to head back home,” he said.

“On the way home, I started talking about how happy I felt with how the paint job turned out, and out of nowhere, she started tickling me.”

He pushed his girlfriend’s hand away and quickly told her to stop, but then, she began tickling his ribs with both hands.

