He’s Only Been Dating His Girlfriend For A Couple Of Months, But She Keeps Saying He Needs To Grow Up If They’re Going To Start A Family Together

This 23-year-old man and his girlfriend, who is 25, have only been dating for a couple of months. Yet, she’s already begun discussing the idea of having kids and raising a family together.

Now, he was totally open to having those conversations – but he’s definitely not ready to start a family in the near future.

“I would always say that those are things I want to wait at least a couple years into the relationship before seriously giving it some thought,” he recalled.

Nonetheless, his girlfriend would just tell him to get a “real job” and insinuate that he needed to act his age.

For some more context on his work situation, he is on disability right now since he has multiple mental illnesses that prohibit him from working. Still, he makes a good amount of money each month – even if his income is on the smaller side.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, earns about $1,400 a week at her job. And he believes that she already earns more than enough money to start a family when the time comes.

Well, she apparently doesn’t want to work when she has kids one day. Rather, she told him that she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, and he had no idea how to even respond to that – given his own financial situation.

Anyway, since he simply isn’t ready to have kids yet, he sometimes makes “stupid jokes” about how he’ll parent once he does become a father. For instance, he recently called the idea of changing diapers gross and said he’d have to wear a mask and gloves while changing his baby one day.

He admits that the jokes are stupid, but he claims that he only makes them because he and his girlfriend have been dating for just two months. Once their relationship becomes more serious and they start actually thinking about having kids, he knows he will take parenting discussions more seriously.

