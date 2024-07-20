His Mom Skipped His Wedding After His Stepmom Accidentally Threw Flour In Her Hair, So Now He Won’t Attend His Mom’s Nuptials

This man and his mother have, unfortunately, never been very close. While he was growing up, he practically worshipped the ground his dad walked on; meanwhile, his mom was “just kind of there.”

Then, his parents went through a very messy divorce involving cheating, cut-up clothing, and no-contact orders.

He tried to stay neutral and out of all the drama, especially because he thought his dad’s new wife – his stepmom – was a “lovely” woman.

“And she makes my dad so happy, and she is always respectful to my mom,” he added.

Two years ago, he also got engaged, and when it came to planning his nuptials, he still tried not to pick any sides. His fiancée, on the other hand, had already formed a really strong bond with his stepmom.

So, his stepmom was more involved in the wedding planning, and he’s not sure whether this upset his mom or not.

However, something that happened between his mom and stepmom the day before his nuptials actually pushed his mom not to attend his wedding at all. And he still cannot get over it.

It all began when he and his family were just hanging out at a lake house – where he and his fiancée were set to tie the knot the next day.

In the morning, his dad and stepmom arrived. Later, his mom was supposed to come for lunch before they all went to the rehearsal dinner.

