His Wedding Has A No-Pets Policy, But His Sister-In-Law Is Still Making Him Feel Bad For Not Letting Her Bring Her Dog

This 29-year-old man is currently engaged and set to tie the knot in just two months. So, he and his fiancée – who is 31 – have been working hard to meticulously plan every last detail.

They decided that their big day would actually be on the smaller side, with only their closest friends and family in attendance. Plus, they opted to host a child-free and pet-free wedding since they wanted to keep everything as simple and stress-free as possible.

However, his soon-to-be sister-in-law Emily, who is 34, has a pet dog named Max, to whom she’s super attached.

“She treats him like her child, which is fine, but she insists on bringing him everywhere,” he said.

That’s why, right after receiving their wedding invitation, Emily actually called him up and asked if she could still bring Max to the event – despite the no-pets policy.

At that point, he tried to explain why he and his fiancée didn’t want any pets present at their wedding. He also told her that, in the future, she’d be welcome to bring Max to any other pet-friendly events he hosts.

Well, Emily just got upset and claimed that Max was a well-behaved dog, so he wouldn’t cause any trouble.

“She even suggested getting him a cute little tuxedo to match the wedding theme,” he recalled.

“While I appreciated her enthusiasm, I stood firm on our decision.”

