New Research Suggests Ants Perform Life-Saving Operations On Each Other, Such As Cleaning Wounds And Completing Amputations

Surprisingly, humans aren’t the only creatures on Earth with the ability to perform life-saving surgical operations. Scientists have discovered that ants in Florida clean wounds and perform amputations on each other. They are the second known animal in the world to do this, aside from humans.

A team of researchers from the University of Würzburg in Germany found that Florida carpenter ants (Camponotus floridanus) identify wounds on the limbs of their peers and treat them by cleaning or amputation.

“When we’re talking about amputation behavior, this is literally the only case in which a sophisticated and systematic amputation of an individual by another member of its species occurs in the animal kingdom,” said Erik Frank, the lead author of the study and a behavioral ecologist at the University of Würzburg.

In 2023, Frank and his team discovered that Megaponera analis, an African ant species, can treat their companions’ infected wounds with an antimicrobial substance they produce in their glands.

Florida carpenter ants do not have these particular glands, so the team wanted to find out how this species deals with injuries.

The researchers looked at two different types of leg wounds: injuries on the femur and tibia. Through experiments, they observed that the ants treated their peers’ femur wounds by using their mouths to clean the afflicted area.

Then, they would amputate the leg by biting it repeatedly. On the other hand, tibia wounds were just treated with cleaning.

The surgeries led to higher rates of survival in ant patients. When amputations were performed for femur injuries, survival rates improved from less than 40 percent to between 90 and 95 percent.

Meanwhile, the survival rates for tibia injuries improved from 15 percent to 75 percent after they were cleaned.

