She Discovered Her Husband Was Having An Affair Online Before He Proposed, So Now She Wants To End Their Marriage

This 28-year-old woman and her husband, Alex, who is 29, have been married for seven months now, and they dated for three and a half years before they tied the knot.

Before just a few weeks ago, their relationship seemed absolutely perfect, too. But then, she stumbled upon some text messages that upended her world.

It all began while she was reorganizing their home office when she found one of Alex’s old phones in a drawer. At that point, she became really curious and decided to look through it.

It was then that she found months of flirty text messages between Alex and a woman named Lisa, which took place nearly a year ago.

“The chats started innocuously enough, with Lisa asking Alex if he was single. To my horror, he replied, ‘Yes, I’m single. I don’t even talk to any girls,'” she recalled.

“My heart sank as I continued reading.”

Eventually, the texts also escalated from casual flirting to more inappropriate messages. Only a few weeks into talking to each other, Alex and Lisa also started saying they loved each other frequently.

“I felt sick to my stomach. There was no evidence that they had ever met in person, as Lisa lived in another state, but the emotional betrayal was undeniable,” she said.

She also saw that Alex stopped talking to Lisa abruptly – right around the time he proposed. Nonetheless, she still confronted her husband about the messages, and after becoming defensive at first, he wound up admitting to the cheating.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.