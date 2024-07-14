She Got Kicked Out Of Her Brother’s Wedding After He Said Her Dress Was Too Flashy, Yet He Still Expected A Wedding Gift

This 26-year-old woman’s brother Jake, who is 30, recently tied the knot. But unfortunately, there was a lot of drama at his wedding, and she actually wound up getting kicked out!

For some context, while they were kids, she and Jake were pretty close. Then, as they grew up, they drifted apart and had different values.

“Jake has always been a bit more conservative, while I’ve always been more into fashion and expressing myself,” she said.

She is actually engaged, too, to her own 32-year-old fiancé named Jason. Apparently, Jason also loves buying her new dresses and helping her feel stunning.

So, after she received her invitation to Jake and his fiancée Emily’s wedding, she was super excited and wanted to select the perfect dress.

But, her brother’s wedding had a dress code of “formal eveningwear,” and after seeing that, her fiancé Jason claimed that he had the perfect gown for her.

He’d bought her a dress and was planning to save it for their own engagement party. However, Jason ultimately decided to give her the dress early so she could wear it to her brother’s wedding.

“It wasn’t white or anything. It was a deep emerald green with a slit that came up to my mid-thigh and off-the-shoulder sleeves,” she explained.

She loved it as well and showed up wearing the dress on the day of her brother’s nuptials. She also arrived early to help set up and mingle with her family.

