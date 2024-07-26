She Hired A Live Painter For Her Wedding Who Just Unexpectedly Asked For An Additional $1,500 To Show Up

If you don’t know what a live painter is, it’s a pretty interesting new wedding trend where you hire an artist to attend your special day and paint live scenes from the event.

Some of the most popular moments live painters capture are the bride and groom’s first kiss and the couple’s first dance.

It’s certainly a unique element to add, and it immortalizes a wedding in a way that’s different from your traditional photography or videography.

In August, this 32-year-old woman is getting married. She recently was a guest at a wedding that featured a live painter, and she knew she wanted to have something this special at her own wedding.

She began to research how much a live painter in her area costs, and she was shocked to see the range was $4,000 to $6,000.

Knowing there was no way she could slide that into her budget, she dropped the idea. Later on, she was talking about it with her cousin, who lives in Mexico, and her cousin mentioned a friend of hers from art school, 21-year-old Ana, might be available to do it cheaper.

Ana gave her a call, and she was eager to learn more. Ana showed her some things she had painted, which were beautiful.

She could tell Ana had talent, and Ana stated she would like to build her wedding portfolio, and that’s why she was interested in taking the job.

“She said instead of payment, if I covered her art supplies, airfare to the wedding place, and a hotel, she would be our live painter,” she explained.

