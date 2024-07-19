She Hurt Her Stepmom By Declining To Wear Her Heirloom Bracelet On Her Wedding Day

Come winter, this 24-year-old girl will be getting married, and her stepmom really wanted her to wear her heirloom bracelet on her wedding day.

This special bracelet belonged to her stepmom’s grandma. Her stepmom wore the bracelet on her wedding day, and her stepsisters carried on the tradition when they tied the knot.

When her half-sisters get married in the future, they’re planning on wearing the bracelet too. So you can understand the significance here and why her stepmom wanted her to have the bracelet as her “something borrowed.”

While she acknowledged her stepmom’s gesture was kind, she informed her she already picked out her something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue.

She hurt her stepmom’s feelings, and her stepmom wished she was included in picking out all of those things.

“She asked me what would represent her half of my family on my wedding day,” she explained. “I told her they didn’t really need representing and that my step and half-siblings would be there, as well as her.”

“She told me I’m not including her whole family like I’m including my paternal and maternal sides and that she already knows I’m wearing some stuff of my mom’s and some stuff from maternal family members. She said she wanted to see me honor both moms during the wedding.”

The issue is she doesn’t consider her stepmom to be a mom to her. To be honest, they don’t even have the best relationship.

At times, they get along great, but that’s not the norm, and the mood can get pretty ugly between the two of them.

