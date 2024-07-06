She Left A Vacation After Her Boyfriend’s Ex Showed Up Wearing An Uncomfortable Shirt That Her Boyfriend Actually Bought Her

Many people are immediately turned off by the idea of their partner remaining friends with their ex, and honestly, that’s a valid reaction.

One woman recently ditched her boyfriend and their friends in the middle of a road trip after his ex, who was also on the trip, wore a “World’s Best Ex-Girlfriend” shirt in front of her.

She’s 25 and has a 30-year-old boyfriend named Tony. Before she and Tony started dating, he was in a relationship with a girl named Janey. Janey is what she calls a “velcro” ex, as when Tony broke up with her, she was devastated and already so dependent on him that it was like they had no choice but to stay friends and stay connected.

However, she believes Tony’s ‘friendship’ with Janey is very toxic, as even though they’re broken up, Janey still relies on Tony to do things for her as if he were still her boyfriend.

This all became extremely apparent recently when she, Tony, Janey, and a large group of their friends decided to go on a group road trip and stay in an Airbnb together.

Since there were around 11 of them, they had to take separate cars, and Janey made a big fuss about how she couldn’t drive unless Tony sat next to her in the passenger’s seat and guided her.

“I said there is no way I’m spending over 20 hours in a car with Janey [and] she wasn’t happy about that because, apparently, she also gets anxious on long trips,” she said.

“So our compromise was [that] when it’s Tony’s turn to drive, she’ll be in the car with us so she can talk to him. But when he isn’t driving, she’ll be in one of the other cars.”

On one day of the road trip, the gang decided to pull over for brunch after about four hours of driving. Janey was in a different car from her and Tony, so as soon as they all parked, she made a beeline towards him.

