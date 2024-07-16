She Reported Her Younger Coworker To Her Supervisors For Having A Poor Work Ethic, But Now She’s Starting To Feel Guilty

This 28-year-old woman currently works for a TV company that has a reputation for being pretty cool. So, her position at the company is highly sought after – despite the lack of benefits.

“The job is grossly underpaid, and I personally struggle to make ends meet every week,” she said.

However, she has a younger female coworker – who is 24 – and she really just does not like the girl. Apparently, her coworker is a very rich, pretty, and “privileged” person who she believes only took the job just to be able to say she works at the company.

“As there is no way [my coworker] could live in the luxury she does with my same paycheck,” she explained.

Just recently, they were assigned to work on their first project together, too, and she was very nervous from the start. Still, she tried to keep an open mind and give her coworker the benefit of the doubt.

Well, unfortunately, things just didn’t pan out as planned. Her coworker started messing up their work on a daily basis and didn’t bother to respond to another team at their company – who they really need to communicate with.

“At first, I let it slide because I thought maybe I was being hard on her since she is so young, and maybe I was unconsciously jealous,” she admitted.

But then, after messing up yet again, her coworker actually tried to pin a mistake on her when talking to a supervisor!

This was her final straw, and the next time her coworker messed up, she took matters into her own hands.

