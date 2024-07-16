She Wants To Start Having Kids, But Her Husband Doesn’t Want To Give Up Being A Party Animal

A month ago, this 32-year-old woman and her 31-year-old husband tied the knot after five years of dating.

All along, she’s known about her husband’s passion for clubbing, going to raves, and basically being a party animal.

Not long into dating her husband, he cheated a couple of times when he was out and about without her, so they implemented an agreement from there that he’s only allowed out when she comes with him.

She didn’t find out about his infidelity right away; she was only clued in years after it had happened. If she had learned about her husband’s cheating back when he did it, she probably would have handled things in a different way.

However, she picked counseling instead of dumping him, and the arrangement that he couldn’t party by himself came as another solution to staying together.

This brings us to now: they go out every single weekend, but she is no longer interested in living this life.

“One thing that’s really important to me is that, when we start a family, I don’t want to be home alone pregnant or with a child, while he is out all hours of the night doing [who] knows what,” she explained.

“It’s kind of a hard line for me and something I’m not ok with, in any way, shape, or form, and am not ok budging on. He, on the other hand, thinks I’m being completely unfair and controlling for this.”

“He thinks he should be allowed to do what makes him happy, and since he hasn’t cheated in 4 years, that should be proof that he should be trusted to party without me.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.