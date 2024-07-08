She’s About To Graduate From College, And Her Parents Said She Has To Rehome Her Dog Since They’re Tired Of Caring For Him

Next month, this 23-year-old girl will graduate from college. Her plan after receiving her diploma was to fly to California so she can find a job and move in with her partner, who doesn’t graduate until May of 2025.

Ever since she started attending college, her parents have been the ones caring for her dog. Sadly, they just dropped some terrible news on her: they are tired of taking care of her dog and are pushing her to rehome him.

Her parents say this is, unless, she can manage to financially provide for him herself. The thing is, she can’t though.

She isn’t in a position to afford her dog, as she’s pretty financially unstable herself, given that she’s a poor college student.

“I’ve searched for apartments that allow pets as our current living situation doesn’t allow pets into the home, looked into airlines pet cost, long term boarding, etc. to make everything work out, but I have roughly 3k in my savings (in which my parents constantly take out money from, my dad still owes me 3k dollars),” she explained.

“I’m losing confidence that it can happen. Although I’m getting interviews from job prospects, I’ve yet to get an offer.”

“I love my dog with every fiber of my being, but the guilt of not being able to provide for him to the point of homelessness for me and my dog kills me.”

Her family moved to a new state a year ago, and she doesn’t know anyone in their location, so it’s out of the question to find a friend to take her dog temporarily.

She’s left not knowing what to do or how to handle such a heartbreaking situation, and she’s understandably been a complete mess since her parents told her they’re done helping with her beloved pet.

