She’s Upset That Her Sister Made A Pregnancy Announcement In The Middle Of Her Wedding

This 28-year-old woman just tied the knot last month, and her wedding was supposed to be the happiest day of her life. But her younger sister, who is 26, started some drama, and now, she’s being called a selfish jerk.

It all began a few weeks before her big day when her sister called and shared some major news – she was pregnant. She was absolutely ecstatic for her sister, too, and said congratulations.

However, her sister then dropped another bomb and asked if she could make a pregnancy announcement at her wedding.

“My sister said it would be a perfect moment since all the family and friends would be there, and she wanted to share her joy with everyone,” she recalled.

After she gave the idea some thought, though, she ultimately told her sister no. She wanted her wedding day to be about her and her husband, without any other news overshadowing their nuptials.

She tried explaining that to her sister, too, and suggested that her sister throw a separate party to make the pregnancy announcement. Or, she said her sister could simply wait until after the wedding to tell all their loved ones.

At the time, it was obvious that her sister was disappointed. But her sister also seemed understanding of her wishes, and she thought that was the end of the situation.

Well, on their actual wedding day, it became clear that she was wrong. In the middle of the reception, her sister stood up to make a toast, and she thought her sister was just giving a wedding speech – like they had planned.

“However, during her toast, she announced her pregnancy. Everyone cheered and congratulated her, and the rest of the night, people were more focused on her news than our wedding,” she revealed.

