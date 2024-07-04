Tenured Friends Are Those Who Would Do Just About Anything For You And Are Committed To Your Friendship No Matter The Distance Or Time That’s Passed

One of the best and most secure feelings in the world is knowing you have a friend who would do just about anything for you, no matter what.

This is typically a friend you’ve had for a long time, maybe even over ten years. However, that doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. You can meet someone who becomes your soulmate-level best friend and get on a closer level in less time.

This type of friend, the one who would do just about anything for you to help and support you, has earned a new name on social media platforms. That’s known as the “tenured friend.”

Almost like how a person who is tenured in their profession is committed and signed onto their job for as long as possible, a tenured friend is someone who is committed to your friendship, no matter what the circumstances are.

So, how do you know if you have a tenured friend? I can begin by giving you an example of how I realized I had one.

I have a childhood friend I’ve been good friends with since I was five. During our grade school days, we were attached at the hip, and when we went off to college and I moved a little further away, I worried what would happen to us.

We sometimes go through periods where we don’t check in with each other for up to a week or don’t get to see each other more than once a month.

However, I knew that if I called her in the middle of the night because I needed something, she’d be there for me, even if we hadn’t spoken in days. This goes both ways, as I’d do the same for her.

That’s when you know you have a tenured friend – they’re someone who you know you can count on and trust no matter what, even if you have occasional arguments or ‘dry spells’ where you don’t get to see or talk to each other for a while.

