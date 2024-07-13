Two Retired Military Dogs Were Adopted By Their Former Handlers After Years Of Being Separated

Many people who have served in the armed forces or their local police or fire department alongside remarkable service dogs are heartbroken when they can no longer work with their special furry friends for one reason or another.

However, there are instances where the unwavering dedication of volunteers and the undeniable bond between handlers and their dogs lead to heartwarming reunions.

Recently, one organization managed to reunite two retired military dogs with their former handlers years after they were separated.

U.S. Marine Corps veterans Dalton Stone and Sergeant Isaac Weissand met while serving in Japan. They became fast friends and eventually worked together as K-9 handlers.

Dalton worked with a special German shepherd named Aida, a narcotics detection and patrol dog, for around four years. She is currently six years old.

Isaac worked with the wise Poker, another German shepherd who worked as an explosives detection and patrol dog. He’s six years old as well.

After working as a close group of four in Japan for over two years, in 2022, Isaac and Dalton had to sadly part ways with the dogs. Dalton decided to leave the Marine Corps, and Isaac had been assigned to another base.

The dogs stayed at their base in Japan and worked with different handlers while Dalton and Isaac moved to Texas, where they currently live just a few hours apart. However, the dogs always stayed on their minds.

When Dalton and Isaac found out through a friend that Aida and Poker were retiring from service this year, they immediately filed adoption applications so they could be their forever owners.

