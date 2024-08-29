A Great Pyrenees Named Dana Was Hit By A Car And Left Lying In A Ditch, But A Good Samaritan Stopped To Save Her

On the night of August 6, a woman named Brittany found a female Great Pyrenees who was sick and injured on the side of the road. The dog was lying in a ditch filled with about seven inches of water. She had been hit by a car and left to fend for herself.

After she was rescued, she received emergency surgery and has remained in stable condition. But she still has a long way to go in terms of making a full recovery!

The dog was later named Dana. When Dana was discovered, her right hind leg appeared to be broken. She was drenched, covered in ticks, and severely underweight. Tropical Storm Debby was also fast approaching.

“I don’t know how long she had been laying in the seven inches of water in that ditch, but it was for quite some time. I knew we had to get her out of the elements, with Debby already starting to show up slowly. She’d never even have a chance against that storm if she was out there when it hit, as that ditch would have gotten much deeper in water,” Brittany recalled.

With the help of her husband, Brittany brought Dana back to her home near Fayetteville, North Carolina, for the night. They helped the dog dry off and get her settled in.

At around 10:15 p.m., Brittany and her husband contacted the Great Pyrenees Rescue of Western North Carolina about the situation and received an immediate response.

The next morning, they took Dana to see a veterinarian. The X-rays revealed she had a broken leg and pelvis, possible organ damage, and several internal injuries.

The decision was made to send her to NC State Vet School in Raleigh, where she received emergency surgery on August 8. She also underwent more operations to save her leg and pelvis. The surgeries were successful, and Dana now has metal plates in her pelvis and femur.

By August 10, Dana was eating well and able to enjoy the fresh air outdoors with some assistance. She was in good enough condition to make the journey to the Great Pyrenees Rescue of Western NC a few days later, where she will stay until a home is found for her.

