Ever Since The Veteran Crisis Line Was Launched Two Years Ago, Nearly Two Million Calls And Texts Have Been Answered

After launching its 988 crisis hotline for veterans and their families two years ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs has answered nearly two million calls, texts, and online chats.

The launch of Dial 988 Press 1 provides easier access to lifesaving resources for veterans and their loved ones, helping to prevent potential suicides.

Veterans are at a higher risk of taking their own lives than the general population. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, it is estimated that between 2017 and 2020, the suicide rate of veterans was 1.57 to 1.66 times higher in comparison to those who hadn’t served. The purpose of the crisis hotline is to reduce these rates.

“One veteran lost to suicide is one too many,” said Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough. “We’re supporting more veterans than ever through the 988 initiative and will not rest in our continued efforts to spread the word that this resource is available and saves lives.”

Every veteran is affected by the time they spent serving the country. They may face challenges immediately after service or in the years to come. Some of these challenges include health issues, problems with finding employment, and struggles around accessing their benefits.

The transition from military service to civilian life isn’t easy. Having a little support from a caring, understanding individual and a safe space for veterans to share their experiences and feelings can go a long way toward empowering them for their future endeavors.

Over the past two years, the crisis hotline has fielded 1.64 million calls, texts, and online chats. Since its launch, the hotline has seen a 22.7 percent increase in calls per day.

Additionally, it has received 76.7 percent more texts and 27.5 percent more online chats per day during the same period.

The data shows that more veterans than ever are getting the help they need during times of crisis. The shortened phone number is easier to remember and allows veterans to connect to responders more quickly. In the past, a traditional phone number was used, which made it harder to remember and use.

