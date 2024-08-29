He Broke Up With His Girlfriend After Discovering She’d Had A Fling With His Dad Eight Years Ago Before His Stepmom Came Into The Picture

About two years ago, this man started dating a woman named Rebecca – but their relationship wasn’t serious from the start. Rather, they began casually hooking up without any “strings” attached. Then, once they both developed feelings for each other, they became official.

“She was practically what I dreamed of in a woman. She was kind, smart, and career-focused, and she was gorgeous. All of that good stuff,” he recalled.

That’s why he was very eager to introduce Rebecca to his family. Yet, when they all finally met, he noticed something was off. Sure, she got along well with his sons and most of his family members. However, she did not hit it off with his father.

At first, he didn’t read too much into this as he and his dad don’t even have a great relationship with each other.

Still, things only became stranger after that. All of a sudden, whenever he’d invite Rebecca along on outings with his family, she’d make up excuses and avoid seeing them.

This made him quite suspicious, and eventually, he sat her down to get to the bottom of why she was acting like that. He asked Rebecca if any of his family members had done anything wrong toward her, but she simply said no and kept dodging his questions.

He refused to stop pushing, though, and finally, she told him the truth. It came out that eight years ago, she actually had a fling with his father before his stepmother entered the picture!

“She said they talked in private when I introduced them again, and he had told her not to tell me since I would have broken up with her,” he revealed.

He immediately felt disgusted thinking about his girlfriend and his own father being together. So, he made her leave while he tried to gather his thoughts.

